Coolamon coach Jake Barrett is fully aware of how important this weekend's clash against Griffith at Kindra Park is in terms of their finals chances.
With so little separating the top seven sides a victory against the Swans could elevate the Hoppers to as high as second on the Riverina League ladder while losing could see them drop to fifth.
The Hoppers have a tough run home over the coming weeks which includes games against Wagga Tigers, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Barrett knew the importance of grabbing a result against Griffith on Saturday.
"Every team in that top seven is now looking at the ladder and saying this is what we need to win," Barrett said.
"But it is pretty much every game really and you've got to go out and win because you look at the draw and there are no easy games.
"Each team has been saying that all year and in terms of this weekend it's just another big game for us like it was last week and the weekend before.
"At this stage every game is just as important and you've got to keep putting your best foot forward otherwise if you don't rock up on the day you are going to get beat.
"That's probably what happened to us last week coming off the bye against Collingullie and I think sometimes those bye rounds don't really help.
"But Collingullie came out and played really well and we've got to make sure that we've moved on and focused on Griffith.
"When Griffith are up their ball movement is fantastic and electric at times so we've got to make sure we are on this weekend that's for sure."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Hoppers have made four changes ahead of the clash with the Swans with assistant coach Allister Clarke, Will McGowan, Matt McGowan and Bailey Wood all coming into the side.
Zac Oliver and Reilly Mitchell have been dropped to reserve grade to make way for the quartet while Charlie McCormack and Jake Fifield will miss the clash through injury.
McCormack's shoulder popped out during the Hoppers loss to Collingullie-Glenfield Park over the weekend and Barrett confirmed the club was taking a cautious approach.
"We are just playing that week by week at the moment," he said.
"He saw the physio and pulled up pretty sore, it went out at the start of the year when he was doing a bit of that Giants stuff and then it obviously went out in that first quarter which wasn't handy.
"He took those few contests really well at the start of the game but once his shoulder popped out it interrupted his game a bit.
"He tried playing on but it's something to look at and obviously this week we will be resting him.
"He could potentially still play VFL this week with the Giants but given he's a young kid and it's popped out a couple of times it's definitely not great."
Fifield is expecting to miss a week or two with a groin injury while in further news for the Hoppers it was announced this week they had re-signed key forward Tim Oosterhoff for the 2024 season.
