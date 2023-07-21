The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Coolamon coach Jake Barrett knows how important grabbing a win this weekend is to his side's finals chances

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 21 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett knows the Hoppers' clash against Griffith this weekend is hugely important in terms of their season. Picture by Les Smith
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett knows the Hoppers' clash against Griffith this weekend is hugely important in terms of their season. Picture by Les Smith

Coolamon coach Jake Barrett is fully aware of how important this weekend's clash against Griffith at Kindra Park is in terms of their finals chances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.