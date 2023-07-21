Missing Wagga man found safe and well after public appeal

A man reported missing from Wagga has been found safe and well.
Police issued a public appeal to help find the 54-year-old on Friday, while holding serious concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition.
He had last been seen in Kooringal on Monday, July 17, but was not sighted or heard from in the following days.
Police were notified the man did not return home and could not be contacted.
Inquiries, including the public appeal, led to the man being located safe and well by Friday evening.
Police have thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
