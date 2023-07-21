If Wagga's Olivia Jones is successful in completing the Gears and Beers' 130-kilometre cycling track 'Dirty130', she will have more than doubled her personal best of 50 kilometres and all for a good cause.
The determine go-getter is calling for residents to sponsor her ride in the annual Wagga cycling event, with the money raised going towards her and co-found Tom Lemerle's charity, The Bike Canteen.
The Bike Canteen recently opened at a new space at Wagga's Masonic Lodge and has began offering community workshops where residents can learn how to repair bikes.
"I've never ridden more than like 50 kilometres in my life, it started as me trying to challenge myself a little bit more mentally and physically and having recently gotten more into bikes," Miss Jones said.
"So I decided to train up to do the Dirty130 and in doing that I thought why not make it a sponsored ride so we can raise funds for The Bike Canteen and also awareness around what we do."
The duo founded the charity in 2021, repairing discarded or unwanted bikes and donating to those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds or who need or want a bike.
Miss Jones is also hoping that her participation in the popular event will encourage more women to get involved in the world of cycling.
"It's a very male dominated riding community in Wagga so I thought the more women who take part in the Dirty130, the more other women will be inspired to get involved," she said.
With the funds raised from the event, Miss Jones hopes to be able to establish an all-girls workshop at The Bike Canteen where she can teach women things like how to change a wheel.
"I would really like to run workshops for girls and women to teach them how to look after their bikes and change their tyres and things like that because up until two years ago I didn't even know how to change a tyre," she said.
Those wanting to support Miss Jones can donate online at; https://gofund.me/0aad8c93
The next Gears and Beers event will run on the first Sunday of October.
The Dirty130 is a gravel-based route and the flagship of the Wagga Gears and Beers bicycle festival.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
