Wagga Bike Canteen's Olivia Jones to try luck at Gears and Beers' Dirty130

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 21 2023 - 1:00pm
Wagga Bike Canteen co-founder Olivia Jones is gearing up to try her lucky at completing the Dirty130. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Bike Canteen co-founder Olivia Jones is gearing up to try her lucky at completing the Dirty130. Picture by Les Smith

If Wagga's Olivia Jones is successful in completing the Gears and Beers' 130-kilometre cycling track 'Dirty130', she will have more than doubled her personal best of 50 kilometres and all for a good cause.

