An Albury police sergeant has quit during an investigation into sexual harassment and harassment allegations.
Sergeant Peter Parslow recently tendered his resignation after allegations were made to other investigators late last year.
Police confirmed in a statement that reports were made "in relation to harassment and sexual harassment".
The allegations were made late last year, and the now former sergeant was suspended.
He denied the allegations.
"Following an internal investigation, the male sergeant was suspended in early January this year," a spokeswoman said.
"He was then processed under the sanction of section 181D.
"During the course of the process, the sergeant tendered his resignation, which was approved on 9 May 2023."
The act notes the commissioner must have regard for "the police officer's competence, integrity, performance or conduct".
The commissioner gave written notice to Parslow, with the Police Act requiring Commissioner Karen Webb to set out the grounds in which she "does not have confidence in the officer's suitability to continue as a police officer".
Parslow had three weeks to respond, but left the job.
The now former Albury officer, who was recognised during a 2014 awards ceremony, expressly denied the allegations to The Daily Telegraph.
He said he had chosen not to fight the accusations to protect his family.
"There's never been an indication that I was trying to have sex or do anything inappropriate ... it was that I had made sexualised jokes," he told the newspaper.
The police spokeswoman said the organisation took such allegations seriously.
"NSW Police treat all allegations within the Force seriously and investigate all matters swiftly," the spokeswoman said.
