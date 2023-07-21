Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe admitted that he has mixed emotions following his decision to step down as coach of the Goannas at the end of this season.
It was revealed on Thursday that Rowe would finish up his five-year tenure at MCUE while it was also announced that Nelson Foley would coach the Goannas in 2024-25 after co-coaching alongside Rowe this year.
Rowe was thrilled to see Foley re-sign and believed that he would do a fantastic job as sole coach over the next two seasons.
"I'm genuinely incredibly excited that Nelson has recommitted to the club for a further two years," Rowe said.
"The club are in amazing hands with Nelson and have done a great job, credit to Nelson and his partner Alanah for recommitting to the club and really showing that confidence to do it for two years.
"I'm really excited as a Mangoplah person with the direction that the club will be going in post my time."
While excited to see the club head in a new direction, Rowe conceded there would definitely be some sadness involved given the amount of time he has spent at the helm of the Goannas.
"There are many feelings I suppose that go into the end of my coaching tenure and certainly there is going to be a lot of sadness when it genuinely happens," he said.
"I do see myself as a Mangoplah person through and through these days and I even said to someone as recently as yesterday that I'd love for it to be as simple as I live in Wagga and I'm just a Mangoplah person for the rest of my days.
"Even when it becomes in a non official capacity that I'm still around the club helping out or supporting.
"So there is going to be some real genuine sadness as it's going to be really difficult when that last game comes and goes to probably accept the departure."
Despite feeling some sadness following his decision, Rowe felt the timing was right to step away from the post and believed Foley was now ready to take the lead.
"It comes at the perfect time and this has probably been one of the few times at any level where a coaching handover has just worked perfectly," he said.
"Outside the fact that we are fighting for our season and we are not in the place that we want to be in at the moment, it's still been a dream run between myself and Nelson and the handover is now complete.
"I feel that we've done a really good job at making sure that I'm leaving the club in a good place and I think that five years at country footy level is already pushing the barrier when it comes to how long is too long.
"When you first come through the door the players hang on your every word and feel that change is as good as a holiday.
"Then you get to the end of the five years and your relationships, friendships and love for the place and players is stronger but you do wonder at times if your words do still have as much impact.
"I genuinely feel sad that I'm leaving the Mangoplah footy club because I've loved my time here and it's just an incredible place when it comes to a bunch of welcoming down to earth people.
"But the timing is right and my personal circumstances in coming back from Canberra certainly would've worn fairly thin even for me as a person going into a third year as a travelling coach.
"Everything about it seems right to finish up."
