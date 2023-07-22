One of Australia's largest pop culture events is returning to Wagga for the first time since 2019.
Gamma Expo offers a chance for nerds and normals to enjoy the best of gaming, anime, manga, movies and art.
Attendants will have a chance to try new tabletop games, buy memorabilia, watch, and participate in e-sports competitions, and rub elbows with special guests.
The featured guest at the Wagga event will be Matt Doran, who is best known for his role as Mouse in The Matrix.
Mr Fisher said the goal of bringing Gamma to Wagga was to create a space where both the geek community feel embraced, and a space people can try something new as a family.
"We want everyone to come and experience what a gaming a pop culture show is all about," he said.
"We're trying to do what we've done all around the countryside, which is wash away the stigma of what being a nerd or a geek is all about.
"We want people to get out of their comfort zone - we'd love to see families get together and dress up in cosplay ... we really just want people to have fun, dress up, and enjoy themselves."
Pop culture expos like Gamma have become increasingly popular, as generations raised by computers come of age with no stigma around "nerdy" things, like Dungeons and Dragons, and comic books.
Events like Supernova and Comicon have become known for the hordes of nerds cosplaying their favourite pop culture icons.
Mr Fisher said one of the event's aims is to help create a new local hub for these kinds of activities
"We've actually already been contacted by a few local groups. Our mission this weekend is to network with them, see how they're doing their events, and working with them to build something here," he said.
"I know there's a few guys in council as well who are interested in gaming and pop culture, so we might reach out to them to see what other avenues are available for more of these events down the track."
Gamma Expo will open at Wagga showgrounds at 9am on Saturday. More information and tickets are available here. Kids under 12, and the carers of paid ticket holders can attend free of charge.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser.
