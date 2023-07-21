The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Troops back for Wagga City ahead of three-way battle for top spot

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 21 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rory Sheard is one of six players returning to Wagga City's starting line up to take on Ag College in an intriguing clash the week before the start of the finals series. Picture by Ash Smith
Rory Sheard is one of six players returning to Wagga City's starting line up to take on Ag College in an intriguing clash the week before the start of the finals series. Picture by Ash Smith

Calculators are at the ready ahead of a three-way battle for the Southern Inland minor premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.