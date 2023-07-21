Troops back for Wagga City ahead of three-way battle for top spot

Calculators are at the ready ahead of a three-way battle for the Southern Inland minor premiership.
Ag College, Waratahs and Wagga City can all take top spot in an intriguing last round of the regular season.
Only one point separates the three sides coming into Saturday.
Ag College are on top but only have a points differential buffer of 12 on Waratahs, who take on fourth-placed Tumut, while their rivals Wagga City are just one point behind.
Wagga City are looking to reverse the result from their last clash with Ag College.
President Adam Mokotupu believes having some more troops on board will be a big benefit at Conolly Rugby Complex.
"Getting all these boys back and getting a game under their belt before we actually hit finals is good," Mokotupu said.
"At the moment we could finish first, second or third and it doesn't really matter where we end up.
"It's just helpful to have them get a game under their belts before he head into the serious stuff next week."
Eddie Laagali returns to their line up this week and will head into five-eighth to cover the loss of Tyson McLachlan.
Jesse Uhr wore the 10 jumper last week, with McLachlan set to miss another two weeks due to an overseas holiday, but heads back to outside centre to take on Ag College.
Monson Tuvale, Mikaera Smylie, Rory Sheard, Jone Kurusiga and Steven Tracey also return to their starting line up while Sheldon Tovio and Pita Herangi are set to come off the bench in their return from injury.
Wagga City hope getting back to almost full strength will help as there are plenty of incentives to coming away with a win.
"We're going to be in finals no matter what, and it goes for all men's grades and it's a do-or-die for the women's this weekend," Mokotupu said.
"Hopefully they can do it and we can get all four grades into the finals.
"It would be nice to end up on top, the minors premiers with a home semi you can't really beat, but it is what it is and where we end up is where we end up.
"Having to play two games in the finals probably won't be too bad for some of the boys as there are a lot of them coming back from injury so it will be an extra game under their belts."
The Boiled Lollies are also looking to get one back on Ag College who ended their unbeaten start to the season in round one.
Aggies haven't lost a game since.
"I think it will be another tough game and they will be up for it again," Mokotupu said.
Waratahs are also looking to take back top spot when they take on Tumut at Jarrah Sportsground.
Coach Nick McCarthy believes it is an ideal preparation for their finals campaign.
Waratahs welcome back regular number 10 Lachlan Condon, Eroni Naua also returns in the forward pack while Will Beggs has been given his chance on the wing.
Meanwhile CSU are chasing what would be a lone win of the season when they host Griffith at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday while Albury hosts Deniliquin.
