A teenager who erratically led police on a pursuit across Mount Austin has been arrested and charged.
At about 12.30am on Saturday Riverina Highway Patrol officers attempted to stop a silver BMW X5 on Northcott Parade, Mount Austin after receiving several complaints about the vehicle driving erratically in the area.
After the driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated, police said.
A short time later the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns and the dangerous manner of driving displayed by the driver.
On Thursday, police located the vehicle in a rear yard of a Mount Austin premises.
A 17-year-old was then arrested in relation to the pursuit and taken to Wagga Police Station.
He was charged with police pursuit (drive dangerously), use unregistered vehicle, use uninsured motor vehicle on road and never licensed person drive on road.
