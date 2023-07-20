The Daily Advertiser
Riverina police arrest teenager after dangerous Mount Austin pursuit

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 21 2023 - 10:06am, first published 9:30am
Police located a vehicle that had led officers on a pursuit days before at a yard in Mount Austin. Picture by NSW Police
Police located a vehicle that had led officers on a pursuit days before at a yard in Mount Austin. Picture by NSW Police

A teenager who erratically led police on a pursuit across Mount Austin has been arrested and charged.

