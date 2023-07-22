A landmark study has found air pollution makes it harder for insects to find food, or a mate - but the Riverina's farmers can breathe easy, an expert has assured.
Researchers from the University of Melbourne, Beijing Forestry University, and the University of California Davis report the houseflies in their study became confused when their antennae are contaminated by particulate matter from industry, transport, bushfires, and other sources of air pollution.
With climatologists reporting Australia will have more frequent, and more severe bushfires in the future, this could have devastating implications for Australia's pollinators, and agriculture industry.
CSU entymologist Doctor Paul Weston said that while the study was "interesting", Australian farmers shouldn't start panicking yet.
"It's a pretty comprehensive study, but it's a bit narrowly focused. They only looked at the effect of these pollutants from the air in the region of their lab in Beijing," he said.
"About 40 per cent of the world has air particulate above recommended levels ... but if you look at at the map, Australia is almost entirely unaffected.
"With bushfires ... I think those are going to be localised impacts. Australia has really good air quality overall."
The study found that as air pollution increases, more particulate material collects on the sensitive antennae of houseflies.
Neural tests confirmed that antenna contamination significantly reduced the strength of odour-related electrical signals sent to the flies' brains - it compromised their capacity to detect odours.
To test how this might change their behaviour, they exposed houseflies to varying levels of air pollution, then placed the flies in a Y-shaped tube 'maze'.
Uncontaminated flies typically chose the arm of the Y-maze leading to a smell of food or sex pheromones, while contaminated flies selected an arm at random, with 50:50 probability.
Dr Weston said that while this might show a causal link between air pollution and insect behaviour, he was surprised the researchers hadn't examined the possibility it was caused by smaller chemical pollutants.
"While they were able to quantify the level of particulate and associate that with behavioural affects, there are other chemicals that could be present having the impact," he said.
"I thought it could be other things causing the impact that correlate with particulate - nitros oxides, and various other things.
"That's the biggest caveat I had, and I'm kind of surprised that was never brought up in the paper - a critical reviewer should have brought that up."
University of Melbourne Professor Mark Elgar, who co-authored the paper said the study was alerting humans to a potentially significant risk to insect populations.
"While we know that particulate matter exposure can affect the health of organisms, including insects, our research shows that it also reduces insects' crucial ability to detect odours for finding food and mates," Professor Elgar said.
"This could result in declining populations, including after bushfires and in habitats far from the pollution source.
"As well as being fascinating creatures, many insects play a critical role in pollinating plants - including almost all the crops we rely on for food - and breaking down decaying material and recycling nutrients."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
