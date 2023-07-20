NORTH Wagga coach Damien Papworth would love nothing more than to see his team enjoy a second win of the season.
The Saints put themselves in a position to get win number two last weekend but were overrun in the second half by Temora at Nixon Park.
North Wagga are gearing themselves up for another chance, this time at home on Saturday, when they host sixth-placed Barellan at McPherson Oval.
While acknowledging it won't simply just happen, Papworth wants his young group to enjoy a second win.
"There's nothing like a win," Papworth said.
"It would just build a bit more confidence in the group with what they're doing and get that reward for effort.
"They keep rocking up and really have a crack game day, which is fantastic but a win would just cap off the hard work."
The Saints enjoyed their one win of the season against Coleambally at McPherson Oval earlier in the year. They've had 12 losses to go with the win and Papworth said the group is still in good spirits despite the tough season.
"They're still up and about. The feeling in the group is great," he said.
"I was pretty disappointed we didn't salute last week, the way they were playing, they gave themselves a real opportunity to grab a win away.
"They'll be looking to bounce back."
North Wagga hope to get Bailey Clark back from a hamstring injury and hope to inject Brad Koetz into the team as well.
They don't lose anyone through a forced change, but promising key position player Tom Nejman won't be back this season after surgery on his broken thumb.
Papworth is confident the Saints aren't far from another win.
"I reckon we can keep turning up and putting our best foot forward," he said.
"We've shown we can push teams and be in the game.
"Another home game, we're chasing another win for sure so hopefully the boys can get a little bit of reward for effort on the back of last week. I thought we played quite well in the first half and played some of our best passages of football and ball movement and stuff like that. We're looking to do that again."
It's an important game for Barellan, who will be looking to stay in the hunt for finals with a win over the Saints.
Barellan beat North Wagga by 57 points earlier in the season and Papworth says his team will need to be get their hands on the football more often.
"I reckon they got on top of us last time around the contest in the middle so we've just got to get a bit of first use and retain the football when we do win it," he said.
"Get it down our end reasonably quick and get a few looks at goal that way.
"Just maintain our defensive pressure for four quarters would be great, just put some pressure back on them and don't let them dictate play for too long if they get on top."
