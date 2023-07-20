Albury hope having some more troops back on board can help turn around their ladder slide.
The Thunder have lost their last four games to slip to sixth on the Group Nine ladder.
However they are just two points adrift of fifth-placed Gundagai with four rounds to play.
Captain Lachie Munro knows they can't afford another mistake when they host Southcity at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
"We've got a few back which should be good," Munro said.
"We've still got a few out but it will be a good little boost for us as we need it at the moment.
"And we need to win."
Albury are the only team not to get the better of Southcity so far this season.
The Bulls took a 16-12 win earlier this season.
As such the Thunder certainly won't be underestimating their rivals.
"I didn't know too much about Southcity going into last game and I thought they were great, I'm surprised they haven't got more wins," Munro said.
"Their captain-coach Doc, Kyle McCarthy, steers them around and if you have him steering them around and you can score some points you'll have a very strong side."
The injury issues have really stacked up for the new-look Albury team this season.
However Munro hopes some key faces returning will help them after just falling short against Young last weekend.
After Carlos Kemp made his return at halfback last week, front rower Sam Collins, centre Jackins Olam are back in the side.
Andrew Smith, Clayton Couley and Crete Waaka have also been named to make their return off the bench.
Having some more depth on the bench should be a boost after conceding four tries in the second half against the Cherrypickers.
"To be honest I was probably going into that game thinking we were going to struggle a bit just because of the boys we had out," Munro said.
"We had our whole starting forward pack from round one out but when we turned up there we just played a different brand of footy, we played a lot of expansive footy and used our speed and outside backs and it worked.
"We just ran out of gas a little bit in the middle as our four bench players played a full game of reggies and it hurt us a little bit at the back end of the game but I thought we did pretty well considering everything that is going on."
Albury have three straight weekends off after the clash with the Bulls, with two of them byes.
With those four points it should leave an intriguing clash with Kangaroos in the final round of the season on August 20.
However coach Justin Carney still doesn't want to focus on the ladder.
Instead he's been pleased with the attitude the side continues to bring.
"The team we had and the effort they put in I walked away smiling," Carney said.
"Like I did at Tumut.
"They were happy, they were playing good footy but we just run out of troops in the end.
"(Wins) are always good but they are all together, all bouncing off each other, enjoying each other's company so I am winning in that aspect."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
