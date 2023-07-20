PROMISING mid-season recruit Xavier McDevitt is the latest footballer to join East Wagga-Kooringal's casualty list.
McDevitt has undergone surgery for a broken arm and is set to miss the remainder of the Farrer League season after a go-karting accident last weekend.
McDevitt made the switch to the Hawks from Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes mid-season and had shown some good signs in his six senior games.
McDevitt joins the likes of Nick Hull, Connor Quade, Kyle North-Flanagan and Liam Hard on the Hawks' injured list, while Jarrad Boumann (suspension) and Tom Tyson (overseas) have also been unavailable.
To make matters worse, Ayden Hill, Alex Smith and Brenton Roberts are all unavailable and will come out of the team that beat North Wagga a fortnight ago.
Kade Rowbotham will return for the trip to Coleambally.
EWK coach Matt Hard is not underestimating the trip to take on Coleambally on Saturday.
"They've got some quality players," Hard said.
"The Tiwi boys, Stanley Tipiloura is a fantastic talent, very good player so he's definitely caused a lot of sides headaches so he's one we're going to have to watch closely.
"We have to be on our game, as simple as that.
"They're a different team at home so we've got to turn up switched on and work hard to get the four points."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The Hawks are in fourth spot but aren't guaranteed of finals just yet.
After having the bye last week, Hard hopes his team is ready to roll into an important four-week stretch to finish the home and away season.
The Hawks take on Coleambally, followed by games against fellow top five teams Northern Jets, Charles Sturt University and The Rock-Yerong Creek.
"Every week's an important week for us," he said.
"If we want to extend our season, we must build momentum and find some form.
"There were some good signs there last game v North Wagga so hopefully we can continue to build on that and take another step in the right direction on Saturday."
Hard said the Hawks' 84-point win over Coleambally earlier in the year was 'absolutely' irrelevant coming into this week's game given both teams are different propositions this time around.
The Hawks hope to regain most of their injured brigade in the next three weeks, including Hull.
"Nick's a week to week proposition," Hard said.
"He won't play the next two weeks unfortunately and hopefully he comes available in the last two but he's a week-to-week proposition."
