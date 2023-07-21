Take a walk down Wagga's memory lane

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Two Wagga men were killed when a light aircraft crashed on a rugged hillside near Gregadoo.
Traffic in Lake Albert Road has been thrown into chaos following construction of new traffic lights at the Railway Street intersection.
Five police officers were called to escort controversial Wagga City councillor Jim Eldridge from a parliamentary hearing on dedicated seats for Aboriginal people after he delayed the meeting by 20 minutes.
Traffic was blocked for more than an hour when a semi-trailer crashed through guard railing near the Kapooka bridge.
Almost 5000 people attended the fifth annual Wagga Swap Meet run by the Wagga Classic and Historical Automobile Club.
Tamara Nixon, who works for Grace Bros, is the only finalist from rural NSW in the Young Retail Executive of the Year competition.
President of the Australian Agronomy Society, Professor Jim Pratley, and organising committee member Graeme Sandral applauded the success of the 9th Agronomy Conference under way this week at Charles Sturt University.
Wagga City Council is investigating the possibility of improved luggage handling at Wagga Airport following concerns expressed by Ald Dennis Blackett.
Landscape architect Alex Dalglish was guest speaker at a meeting held at Calvary Hospital to address the problem of urban salinity in the Hardy Avenue area.
Territory manager for Toohey's Brewery, Joey Adams, announced he is retiring in September after 25 years in the liquor industry.
Georges Turvey Tops Supermarket is selling Riverina Fresh milk 2 litres for $1.99.
Charles Sturt University senior lecturer Ray Goodlass is leaving soon for the US and UK on study leave.
Jim Gumbleton, who started work with Mitchell Shire about 1950 and with Wagga City Council when it amalgamated with Wagga City Council in 1981, has retired.
Mr Lionel Treloar, Mr Ross Deaner, Mr Jim Elphick and Mr Joe Schipp are pictured in the Daily Advertiser discussing plans for a proposed tennis complex at Bolton Park prior to attending a special meeting of the Wagga Lawn Tennis Club.
Woolworths supermarket at 214 Baylis Street will cease operations on August 1, in favour of Woolworths Family Centre on the opposite side of Baylis Street.
Local member of the Legislative Council, Mr Herb McPherson celebrated the sale of his butchery business to Mr M Culpin and Mr J Eggins with a dinner party at the Wagga RSL Club.
The 1974 Miss Wagga Quest was launched at the home of Peter and Sue Duff in Kooringal with 24 girls who have been invited to enter the quest attending.
More than 50 people attended the annual meeting of the Wagga branch of the Liberal Party which saw Bruce Hedditch elected as president, Dr Nick Brandt as secretary, John Shaw and Peter Morrow as vice-presidents and Phillip Goldsmith as treasurer.
Wagga schoolgirl Anne Tunley won two silver medals at the Country Swimming Championships at Woy Woy.
Anstice and Mackay men's wear sale includes trousers from $5 to $14, business and sports shirts from $5 and gaberdine topcoats $18.
Two safes containing a total of $1619 were stolen from two Wagga businesses, the Turvey Tavern and the Total Australia depot on Lake Albert Road.
Huthwaites in Baylis Street and at Kooringal is selling Sao biscuits, 8oz for 21 cents, Macleans economy toothpaste for 38 cents and Sunlight Soap, 500g for 32 cents.
