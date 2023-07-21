Wagga Greyhound Club is one of 16 regional venues in NSW that will host qualifying events for the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase.
Heats at Taree on August 30 will begin the chase while Wentworth Park will host the $1,000,000 feature final on October 13.
Goulburn, Dubbo and Temora are just some of the other tracks to be utilised while Wagga will host heats and qualifying finals over 525m on September 15 and 22.
Wagga Greyhound Club president Ben Talbot was thrilled that Wagga had the opportunity to be involved in such a prestigious statewide racing event.
"I've been up there myself and qualified through the heats up to the semi's," Talbot said.
"We always look forward to them and the interstate trainers will come down and we will have a good time and catch up.
"Correy Grenfell and Mark Delbridge would be back and have a look especially with the safety upgrades and I would expect to see a lot more trainers coming up."
Greyhound Racing NSW chief executive Rob Macauley was excited to launch the series this week and was thrilled to see so many regional venues across the state involved.
"It's such a richly unique series in how it traverses the length and breadth of regional and rural townships in NSW bringing the excitement of our sport far and wide into these communities in search of the ultimate champion," Macauley said.
