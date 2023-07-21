The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Greyhound Club will host heats and qualifying finals in September for the Million Dollar Chase

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Wagga Greyhound Club will host heats and qualifying finals for the chase in mid September. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Greyhound Club is one of 16 regional venues in NSW that will host qualifying events for the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase.

