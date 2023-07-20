Top Wagga Charles Sturt University graduates who have excelled in their fields of choice have been recognised for making a difference across the Riverina.
Tocumwal agri-business entrepreneur Aimee Snowden was awarded the Young Alumni Award during the recent CSU Foundation Day celebrations.
Miss Snowden completed a Bachelor of Agricultural Business Management in 2016 after studying online at the School of Agricultural, Environmental and Veterinary Sciences.
Through her initiative, Little Brick Pastoral, Miss Snowden used LEGO farmer mini-figures to showcase the diversity of Australia's food and fibre industries and the vast array of careers it offers.
"I create and photograph immersive, entertaining scenes reflecting agricultural life - from feeding the cows to planting crops, stacking hay, fixing fences and farm vehicles, and so much more - then I share them on my website, blog, and social media," she said.
Wagga-based alumni, Wagga Veterinary Hospital director Tristan Robinson and Southern NSW Territory Manager for Hygain Feeds Evie Jay, were also presented with highly commended awards in the Young Alumni category for graduates under 35.
Also having grown up on a farm, Dr Robinson has always had a love for animals but credits his 12-year career to CSU Wagga for providing him with easy accessibility to completing a Bachelor of Veterinary Biology/Bachelor of Veterinary Science.
Dr Robinson said he was contacted by email and told he was being nominated for the award, which came as a nice surprise.
"There were a lot of worthy candidates in the mix," he said.
"It was unexpected but it was nice."
Dr Robinson completed an equine internship in Dubai, which provided him with a global perspective on veterinary challenges and instilled in him a deep appreciation for diversity and adaptability in animal care, and is a trusted veterinarian within the Wagga community.
"It was humbling to be recognised for community involvement," he said.
"This also shines a light on the importance of recognising why we do what we do, and that is to help others, learn and grow, share experiences and make the world a better place.
Ms Jay, who is in a highly competitive position which she secured after proving herself in the equine industry, completed a Bachelor of Equine Science.
She commenced work as a full-time stud hand at Twin Hills Thoroughbred Stud and in 2021 became the program facilitator for the Wagga Riding for the Disabled Centre (RDA).
While working full-time there, Ms Jay gained the necessary requirements to become a coach, before becoming the coach coordinator in 2023.
Ms Jay said to be recognised for her work was an honour.
"Receiving this Alumni Award makes me extremely proud," she said.
"The knowledge and connections formed with my lecturers, friends and fellow students within the former School of Animal and Veterinary Sciences have truly led to my new role of Territory Manager for Southern New South Wales at the Hygain Group.
"I am eager to continue to apply the knowledge and skills I developed during my studies at Charles Sturt University with the goal of making a positive impact in the equine industry."
Head of the Charles Sturt School of Agricultural, Environmental and Veterinary Sciences, Professor Hayley Randle, said Ms Jay continues to be a role model for new students.
"In her equine industry roles to date Evie has been an exemplary ambassador for the University, modelling the Equine Science course focus on improving current and future industry practice," Professor Randle said.
"She has consistently demonstrated how small, scientifically-informed, evidence-based changes in practice can result in meaningful, sustained improvements."
The awards were developed to align with the university's ethos - 'Yindyamarra Winhanganha' - a Wiradjuri phrase meaning 'the wisdom of respectfully knowing how to live well in a world worth living in'.
