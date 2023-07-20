CHARLES Sturt University will be hoping lightning can strike twice when they host the in-form The Rock-Yerong Creek at Peter Hastie Oval.
The stage was set for a gripping final round last year, where three teams were in the race for fifth spot pending results from the round 18 games.
But the race was blown out of the water by a rampant CSU, that upstaged the Magpies by 43 points at Peter Hastie Oval and booked in a return to Farrer League finals.
It was a remarkable performance, not quite 12 months ago, as CSU kicked the first six goals of the game and never looked back.
A lot has unfolded since that day and it's not a performance that CSU co-coach Travis Cohalan will be particularly drawing too much from.
"There's probably not much relevance in it, to be honest," Cohalan said.
"Their team has changed significantly, our team has changed a bit, I suppose all it does reaffirm, for the boys still in the team this year, it reaffirms that when we do play our best footy, we are good enough to compete with the better teams in the competition.
"We know that when we're playing our best footy and bringing our best pressure and using the ball as good as we can and playing to our game style, that we can compete with the best teams and that's what we'll be trying to do this weekend."
CSU are to again play finals and sit in fifth spot with four rounds remaining. There is little separating fourth to sixth but the Bushpigs aren't looking too far ahead.
"You wouldn't be human if you didn't have a look at the ladder and the draw and the mathematical odds of teams making it and things like that but I suppose from our perspective, there's still a quarter of the season to go, there's still four games of the season to go, which is a lot of time," Cohalan said.
"The season's thrown up some weird results and I'm pretty big on that fact I think it's a pretty even competition across the board so we're just looking at each week at a time at the moment and concentrating on what we can control.
"I suppose we don't get a bigger test and challenge and opportunity than this week against the undefeated ladder leaders so we're really looking forward to hopefully giving a really solid and consistent four-quarter performance against the best team in the comp."
CSU hope to regain key defender Connor Kelly from an adductor injury this week, while bookends Connor Thompson (thumb) and Nick Myers (ankle) are only 50-50 chances after picking up complaints in last week's 46-point loss to Marrar.
After losing to top three teams Northern Jets and Marrar in the past fortnight, Cohalan wants a more consistent effort against the Magpies.
"More consistent four quarter application," he said.
"Against the Jets we were down 25-0 at quarter time and for the remainder of the game the scoreline was 37-31 their way so they beat us by six points over three quarters, which indicates to me that our final three quarters of that game was really consistent against one of the better teams in the comp.
"Last week against Marrar, credit to Marrar, we probably only had one, one and a half good quarters of footy and we got blown away a bit after that.
"It's about sticking solid to our methods and our game plan and bringing that work rate and consistency for four quarters of footy."
