The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga Swim Hub have hosted a very successful winter swimming carnival on Wednesday night

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Swim Hub hosted a successful winter swimming carnival on Wednesday evening. Picture from Wagga Swim Hub
Wagga Swim Hub hosted a successful winter swimming carnival on Wednesday evening. Picture from Wagga Swim Hub

Wagga Swim Hub have hosted a very successful winter swimming carnival which has been deemed a great success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.