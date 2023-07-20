Wagga Swim Hub have hosted a very successful winter swimming carnival which has been deemed a great success.
Swim Hub owner Brad Kahlefeldt was pleased with how the event went and said it was fantastic to see the kids enjoying a little bit of friendly competition.
"It was really good," Kahlefeldt said.
"We've had a number of swimming carnivals and we usually have one in winter and one at Christmas.
"It just enables the kids to have some competition against each other in a fun environment and that's why we have it.
"Obviously Radka and I have spent our lives racing and we see the enjoyment we get from it and also all the kids as well.
"The numbers are growing every carnival we put on and it's a free night for all our families that come to us from level three to squad.
"It just enables them to compete in all strokes including freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly if they are comfortable in doing it.
"Then we also add some fun races at the end like the duck and boat races."
