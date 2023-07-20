The Daily Advertiser
Parliamentary inquiry into feasibility of undergrounding power lines to hold public hearing in the Snowy Valleys

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
July 20 2023 - 8:00pm
An example of the kind of high-voltage electricity transmission towers that could run from Wagga to the Snowy Hydro scheme under the HumeLink project. Picture by Transgrid
A group of parliamentarians tasked with investigating the practicality of placing power lines underground will visit the Snowy Valleys next week to canvass community views on the issue.

