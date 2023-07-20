Griffith's Alec McCormick is having a solid first year in the Riverina League and admitted that he's enjoyed the change of scenery at the Swans.
McCormick was one of four players from Queanbeyan to sign with the Swans for this season and admitted it's a move he feels was the right one.
"Yeah I'm loving it," McCormick said.
"It's always a bit nerve wracking going somewhere new and trying something different.
"I'd been at Queanbeyan my whole life so it wasn't as easy decision to make, but I think I made the right one.
"I'm really enjoying my time as are the other boys and it's a nice change."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
A victory over Turvey Park last weekend saw the Swans jump to first on the Riverina League ladder which is a vast improvement on their 2022 season.
McCormick believed that the Swans had both exceeded and not exceeded his expectations leading into the season.
"Yes you could say that, but then again no," he said.
"I knew a few of the boys and then I knew what we could bring and there was some boys coming back from representative stuff.
"So I thought we could have a really good shot at it."
Griffith head to Kindra Park this weekend to face Coolamon which gives the Swans a chance to rectify a poor performance against the Hoppers back in round seven.
An astonishing 61 turnovers from the Swans that day resulted in the Hoppers grabbing a 33-point win at Exies Oval and McCormick confirmed the side was keen to make amends.
"The team has been very defence driven," he said.
"That was something that let us down the first time we played them.
"But we've made a few tweaks and the coaches have got stuck into the boys about defence."
The Hoppers kicked 12.10 (82) in that contest which has been the biggest score the Swans have conceded so far this season.
Griffith has actually conceded the fewest points of any Riverina League side this season which is a terrific accolade for the Swans' back six.
McCormick has played a key part of that success at centre-half-back and admitted it didn't take him long at all to gel with the other defenders at the Swans.
"It was sort of instant," he said.
"I met the boys and probably half a game of footy was all it took us to get a bit of cohesion.
"Then with Dean Simpson coming in as well a few rounds in added another element as he and I have played 100 first grade games together.
"We are all super comfortable together and it feels like we have been playing together for a long time."
The Swans have arguably been the most consistent side this season however McCormick believes there is still room for improvement.
"I think we can always improve," he said.
"But for us it's about closing the gap between our best and our worst.
"All teams have lapses and it is just about minimising the mistakes."
McCormick has sort of flown under the radar down back for the Swans this season however was a standout in Griffith's strong win last weekend against the Bulldogs.
The key defender has been reasonably pleased with his own season and said he was just happy to be contributing.
"It's been alright," he said.
"I've never been getting 30 possessions a game, but I'm just playing my role and I'm definitely happy just doing that."
The win against the Bulldogs was the first game of three that stand-in coach Sam Daniel would be at the helm of the Swans.
McCormick felt that the transition from Greg Dreyer to Daniel had been seamless and that it hadn't caused any disruption in the lead up to the clash against the Bulldogs.
"They are a great team those two and they work really well together," he said.
"It definitely wasn't a distraction and it was the same game plan and nothing changed for us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.