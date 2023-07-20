Mitch Bennett will move into the second row to replace the suspended Brody Tracey.
Tracey will miss Southcity's clash with Albury at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
However the Bulls are relieved he will be back for the remainder of the season.
Initially Tracey was looking at a 16-week ban after being charged with a grade two intentional high tackle on Casey Lynch in the loss to Kangaroos on Saturday.
Tracey was sent off for the tackle in the first half.
However he was able to get it downgraded and with an early guilty plea and clean record has handed a one-week ban at the judiciary on Wednesday night.
Bulls captain-coach Kyle McCarthy believes it is a much more justified result.
"From what I could gather the referee's reports didn't say it was intentional, I don't know from the video you could see intent in it but it is what it is," McCarthy said.
"We got the right result from it as he did get him high and that's obviously not right, but it wasn't a big charge and that's probably the way it should have been."
Tracey's loss is a blow for the Bulls chasing just their second win of the season.
However McCarthy was impressed with how the team handled being a man short against Kangaroos.
"It was a massive change in effort from previous weeks," he said.
"To be still in the game 60 minutes in with 12 men wasn't too bad but it's not a win so we have to do better."
Albury are the only team not to have beaten Southcity this season and will be desperate for a win to keep their finals hopes alive.
Their effort is something he's looking to repeat against the Thunder.
"We had a lot to play for the Indigenous round but that should be the standard," McCarthy said.
"We should be playing at that level week-in, week-out if we want to be a good football team."
Bennett will shift into the second row from his usual position at centre.
He played most of his junior football there and doesn't expect to need to make too many adjustments.
"I played juniors and reserve grade there and centre is not too different than a second row," Bennett said.
"It should be right and I'm still on the left side."
The 25-year-old has returned to his junior club this season after spending last year with Brothers.
He's enjoyed being back.
"It's been good," Bennett said.
"We haven't won too many games obviously but it's still been pretty good.
"It's good to be back there."
Now he's just looking to help the side to a few more wins in the back half of the season.
Especially after showing good glimpses in many of their losses.
"There are a few games where we haven't played real well and it's shown, but there's been a few, like against Gundagai and last week if we had 13 players we really would have really given 'Roos a shot," Bennett said.
"There's been a few where we haven't been far off."
Campbell Lyons will take Bennett's place in the centres.
After breaking his hand just after making his first grade debut in May, McCarthy is looking forward to giving the teenager another shot in the top grade.
"He probably would have played a few more first grade games but the injury hurt him," McCarthy said.
"He's a well deserving first grade player and has a long future in first grade."
It is the only change for Southcity with McCarthy looking to stick with Klayton Waikato in the halves.
He feels having more experience in their spine is a big benefit with Travis Smith replacing Waikato at fullback.
"He (Waikato) is a really good talker, there's a little bit more organisation to the team and a bigger body in the front line defensively," McCarthy said.
"Travvy is no slouch either so slots into fullback pretty easily and is an experienced player."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
