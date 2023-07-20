McMaster ban over punch adds to Griffith's woes

Griffith prop Brayden McMaster has played his last game this season, and will have another month on the sidelines to start a new campaign.
McMaster was handed a five-game ban after being red carded in Griffith's loss to Ag College at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
McMaster was found guilty of a mid-range strike on Ag College forward Tom Heilman at the judiciary on Wednesday night.
He was dismissed midway through the second half in the 66-0 loss.
It means he will miss Griffith's game with CSU at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
He is the third Blacks player to be suspended this year, in what has been a disappointing campaign for last year's grand finalists.
Heading into the clash with winless CSU, Griffith will finish sixth on the Southern Inland ladder regardless of the result.
They have won four games this season.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
