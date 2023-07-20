For the last three decades Wagga knitters have been spreading love all over the world, creating rugs for charity Wrap with Love for those in need who could use a hug.
Brought to Wagga by member Moya Baker, who heard about the Sydney-born charity through a friend at church, the local group will celebrate 30 years of thriving in Wagga in August.
Over the years members have donated thousands of rugs they have made by hand or been given, having them taking to Sydney where they are given to charities like Red Cross, UNICEF and Mission Without Borders Australia.
Today, Spotlight transfers the rugs to Sydney on behalf of the charity, and the organisations receiving them distribute the rugs to those in need.
Ms Baker said every year the Wagga group donates between 500 and 800 rugs.
"We knit the rugs for people all over the world, wherever they are needed," she said.
"The concept of the rug is to make it big enough it can be wrapped around the person's shoulders, like a hug."
After Ms Baker united knitters in Wagga to form the charity locally, members began meeting on every third Thursday of every second month at the Wagga City Library precinct where they spend the day working on the rugs.
The first batch of rugs ever sent out was about 70 that went to an orphanage in Mongolia.
Member Sue Chapman said one of the most eye-opening memories from her time with Wrap with Love is seeing the affects they have had on communities first-hand.
"One our member's neighbours went to visit there relatives in Africa and they were overwhelmed by the number of people there who had the rugs," she said.
"They took pictures and brought them back to show us."
The small gesture can mean a lot to those in need, Mrs Chapman said, with members also reaping the benefits of feeling as though they have done something kind.
"It's such a little thing that can make a big difference," she said.
"We all get back more than we give, because we enjoy doing it and we enjoy the social aspect of it and we also get to use up all of the yarn we have, because we are all hoarders."
The group would love more members, female or male, to jump on board.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
