Druitt looks for Burton to have an impact in new surrounds

After coming close to Regional Championships success with Oratorio, David Druitt will unveil a horse he hopes can follow in his footsteps.
Stable newcomer Burton brings plenty of form ahead of his first start for the Brucedale trainer at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
He's yet to finish outside the top three in his last six starts, including three wins in his last four starts for leading trainer Emma Stewart.
Despite coming up with barrier one in the Medowie Lodge Pace (2270m), Druitt knows he is not fully at his peak fitness just yet.
"I gave him a week or two off after I got him from Emma Stewart so he might be a little short of a run but he appears to be very easy to get along with and just a nice horse to have around," Druitt said.
"I think he will be very competitive, I don't know if he is the winner but I imagine a top-three placing would be suspected.
"He might need a run to be spot on and next week is a better race for him. He drops to an even lower grade and the draw suits but while he might need to run this week we still could win if luck went his way.
"He tried ok at Coolamon on Sunday. He's very lazy and it surprised me how quiet he was but I think he will do a job"
Druitt expects the three-year-old will relish the 2270 metres.
It's the distance of the race he's also looking at next week as well as the Regional Championships next year.
"I think the 2200 is his biggest asset," Druitt said.
"He loves the trip."
After Oratoria was third in this year's edition at Riverina Paceway, before a second in the state final, Druitt is again looking to target the lucrative series.
He thinks he might have two chances at this stage.
"I think he will do a job but as to whether he goes to that level I don't know," Druitt said.
"I actually like the filly I took to Brisbane, Bettors Moon, more than him as she's just a little bit zippier.
"I think she's more likely to be on the improve than this horse but he will be competitive.
"He's a good 2200-metre horse.
"He's won all his races over the long trip, has never won over the short so I think he will be competitive in the Regional Championships."
Son Joe will take the reins on the three-year-old on Friday with his concession claim helping him come up with the inside draw.
However Druitt is wary of both Nathan Jack's runners with Be Dazzled drawn two and Elated to follow him out from the second row.
Jack will also line up School Captain in his first start since winning the group one Breeders Crown in November across the eight-race card.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
