The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

Kooringal defeat Young in third round Bill Turner Trophy game

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 20 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Heslop clears the ball as Evie Miller comes in to defend her during Kooringal High School's win over Young High School in round three of the Bill Turner Trophy. Picture by Les Smith
Madeline Heslop clears the ball as Evie Miller comes in to defend her during Kooringal High School's win over Young High School in round three of the Bill Turner Trophy. Picture by Les Smith

Kooringal High School has progressed to the next round of the Bill Turner Trophy with a 2-0 win over Young High School on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.