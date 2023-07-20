Kooringal defeat Young in third round Bill Turner Trophy game

Kooringal High School has progressed to the next round of the Bill Turner Trophy with a 2-0 win over Young High School on Thursday.
A scrappy first half at Henwood Park lower had neither team able to score, but a half-time pep talk from coach David Antill was enough to light a fire in the local girls.
They'll now progress to round four of the tournament in Albury next week.
"The girls are pretty excited, they were all chanting we're going to Albury, we're going to Albury," Antill said.
"It was nil-all at half time, we created a few chances that we couldn't put away in the first half but Young defend really well and they've got a really good goal keeper.
"We were both able to take a couple of chances in the second half, and we just found the net."
Isabelle Schofield scored both Kooringal's goals while Mikayla Blake and Arnica Ayton both had strong performances in the midfield and back respectively.
Antill was pleased with the teams ability to recover from the scrappy first half and start playing ball-to-boot.
"In the first half we weren't playing ball to feet, making space for ourselves, or looking wide," he said.
"We were crowded in the midfield a bit and were only looking narrow down the middle, but I asked them to keep possession in the second half, and they did that well."
The team will travel to Albury next Thursday to play Albury High School in round four of the Riverina Area stage.
Antill anticipates it will be a tough game for them in Albury but hasn't discounted his team yet.
The winner of the game between Kooringal and Albury will progress to the inter area playoffs to be held the first week of August.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
