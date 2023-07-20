The Daily Advertiser
Lake Albert Public School opens yarning circle

Dan Holmes
Dan Holmes
Updated July 20 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:00pm
Uncle Pat Connolly performs a smoking ceremony at Lake Albert Public School's new yarning circle. Picture by Les Smith
Lake Albert Public School has used its NAIDOC Week celebrations to unite cultures by opening a new yarning circle.

