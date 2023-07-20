The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Greyhound Club are hosting two heats for the Southern Stars Series ahead of the final in Goulburn on July 29

Aston Whisky is one of seven chances Wagga trainer Ben Talbot has across the two Southern Stars heats being held on Friday night. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club
Two exciting heats for GRNSW's Southern Stars highlight an 11-race card at Wagga Greyhound Club on Friday night.

