Two exciting heats for GRNSW's Southern Stars highlight an 11-race card at Wagga Greyhound Club on Friday night.
The Southern Stars is a new initiative introduced by Greyhound Racing NSW this year that will see heats held in Temora (457m) and Goulburn (440m) in addition to Wagga (400m).
The series final is set to be held in Goulburn over 440m on Saturday July 29 with a number of local trainers looking to book their spot in the $50,000 feature.
Wagga Greyhound Club president Ben Talbot has seven dogs entered across the two heats headlined by Renegade Paul and Aston Whisky and was hopeful of getting a dog into the series finale.
"They are all pretty handy dogs," Talbot said.
"But every dog that's in it is, as they wouldn't be there if they didn't think they had a chance.
"I certainly didn't go to Temora because I knew Salad Dodger and She's A Pearl were going to be there, so I decided to keep them for Wagga.
"They are all trialling well over the 400m, so we'll put them in there and see how they go."
Talbot has four dogs set to go round in heat one and was predicting it would be a cracking heat given the quality of some of the other competitors.
"You've got Mark Delbridge coming up with Vendetta Reff and he's a dog in good form," he said.
"Then Dundee Rebel (trained by Geoffrey Scott-Smith) has run good times at other tracks before and Ralph (trained by Clint Colaiacovo) is an old campaigner and has run 22.80.
"But you've always got to be very wary of the Victorian's when they come up especially when they draw out wide.
"I don't believe the dog has trialled here so that will be the only thing we have in our favour being a local dog."
Talbot said it was fantastic to be involved with the Southern Stars series and was thankful to GRNSW for the opportunity.
"It's an honour for them to allows us to be a part of the Southern Stars," he said.
"It's a great series and something that we really look forward to being a part of."
There has been a short hiatus from racing over the last couple of weeks at the Wagga track which gave the club the opportunity to make some safety upgrades.
Friday night will be the first time the dogs will race following the upgrades and Talbot said that improving safety was a primary focus.
"We've got the safety rail in now and the surface has been upgraded," he said.
"We've done a few other things and we want to make it safer for all the greyhounds that go round.
"That's our main concern so everyone gets around safe and sound and we are really pushing to make that happen."
