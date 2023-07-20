Regarding Mr Chambers letter (DA ,July 14) and for everyone else who is worrying because they don't know the details of how The Voice will work. A brief perusal of Section 51 of the Australian Constitution will reveal a list of all the areas over which the federal government has control.
This list will show that there is no prescription for how any of that will be done. It is decided by the Parliament.
Special notice should be taken of s 51 (xxvi) which is the power the federal government relies on to make laws regulating Aboriginal people and other races if needed. It does not tell the federal government how, or what rules they should make.
The Voice is to ensure that no legislation affecting the Aboriginal people can be passed unless there has been consultation about the best way to resolve problems. Actions taken in the past have had mixed success. By having The Voice it is hoped that legislation will achieve greater success in levelling outcomes for all Australians.
As the mechanisms for achieving this input is legislated by the Parliament if something is not working then, with consultation, it can be easily changed. There is no more to fear from the government passing legislation with full consultation than in the current situation of no consultation - only better outcomes.
What we all need to understand is that for 97 per cent of us The Voice will have no impact. But for those affected it could be a lifesaver. So let's all just say Yes - give it a go.
Congratulations are due to our Michael Cheika for leading his Argentine Pumas to victory over Eddie Jones' Wallabies last weekend.
Cheika demonstrates how a coach, now free to focus players on teamwork and the playing fundamentals of rugby, can tip over a talented player group led by Rugby Australia which has chosen to play a divisive, woke, posturing game.
Wake up Rugby Australia. Your foundations have deserted you!
Some of my little friends say that I need a new car: not to replace my current one, but to run in tandem.
It will enhance the performance of the old one no end, I'm told, by showing it how to work better. Apparently, Mitsoyota's new Vox Indigeni is the model I need.
The trouble is that despite all the assurances that it will make my life simply perfect, no one can tell me what it looks like, how much it will cost, its mileage, two-door or four, SUV or van or sedan - everyone is keeping schtum about any detail, and they tell me I'm being aggressive and insulting if I ask.
Albo's Autos - the local dealers - will only say that the GPS system is great; it takes you where it wants to go, regardless of the destination you've entered.
And that once I own one, I can never sell it, give it away, junk it, or trade it in for something else. It will be mine forever, it seems.
I feel I'd be buying a pig in a poke but am I just being my usual miserable self... yes, or no?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.