Daily Advertiser letters: Congrats Michael Cheika - now it's time for Rugby Australia to wake up

July 21 2023 - 4:30am
Get with the program, Rugby Australia, urges a DA letter writer.
NO IMPACT FOR MOST, BUT LIFESAVER FOR SOME

Regarding Mr Chambers letter (DA ,July 14) and for everyone else who is worrying because they don't know the details of how The Voice will work. A brief perusal of Section 51 of the Australian Constitution will reveal a list of all the areas over which the federal government has control.

