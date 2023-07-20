Scorchers ready for double header weekend

It's been a big few weeks for Wagga Scorchers and as they prepare for their double header weekend against ANU, co-captain Niranjan Gupte is confident they could earn themselves some points this weekend.
Highly unpredictable in the side they will field, Gupte said ANU is a hard side to prepare for with their young squad changing week to week.
Despite their fluid line up, Gupte believes his side has turned an important corner and will use lessons from past games to get themselves over the line this weekend.
"Last time we played them we were missing Casey Younie and Lachlan Cope who are key players for us, but even without them, we could have still beaten ANU, we just didn't play our team style and that's what let us down last time," Gupte said.
"This time we've figured out our style a bit more, we know how we like to play and I think if we can get that going like how we have been the last few weeks, we should put a comfortable win on.
"ANU are always a bit of a dark horse, you've got to respect their team because in the past their team changes regularly week to week, some weeks they're not as strong then other weeks they're a completely different team, so we definitely have got to respect them."
Learning from past mistakes of heading into home games complacent, Gupte said the team will need to stay switched on across the full weekend if they're to maximise their point earning potential.
Playing two home games, one Saturday and one Sunday, he said a strong home crowd to cheer on the side is always an exciting prospect.
Gupte said with most of the season behind them now their fitness is in a good place and he has no doubt they'll hold on for the full four quarters of each game.
"We haven't had a double header since earlier in the season but I think now we're a bit fitter, we're on the tail end of the season so it should be easier for us," he said.
"ANU are notoriously known for being young and fit and hard workers, so that's definitely something we have got to be aware of, that we need to maintain our level of play for not only 60 minutes but double that on the next day on Sunday.
"It's something we have to keep an eye on, because it's been a consistent thing for us, we'll play really high quality hockey and then we'll just have a period where we drop off and it costs us the game, so we just have to be aware of that."Cas
Wagga Scorchers first game at Jubilee Park starts at 2pm on Saturday afternoon before they return to the field Sunday morning at 11am.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
