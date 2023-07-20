Young chase right attitude to extend run over Temora

Young are looking to extend their recent dominance of Temora to keep themselves in Group Nine's top two.
The Cherrypickers haven't been beaten by the Dragons since 2019.
However they've got a number of injury worries heading into the clash at Nixon Park on Sunday.
A carload of players are heading to Albury hoping to be right for the clash between the second and third teams on the compact ladder.
"We've got a lot of niggles and we're waiting to see how they pull up," captain-coach Nick Cornish said.
"There were a few niggles at training (Wednesday) night but I think they will be fine.
"It's more precautionary reasons."
Star fullback Nic Hall is the biggest concern after he struggled with a leg issue late in their win over Albury last week.
READ MORE
Points differential is all that separates the two teams, as well as ladder leaders Tumut.
Cornish is looking for some more consistency to help them get the better of the Dragons.
"It's probably a really good game for us to really work on completing high and not giving away penalties as Temora is probably the team who doesn't give you much ball or give you many opportunities," he said.
"They don't make many mistakes so it will be good for us to try to stick to our structure and not give away so much ball."
After a strong start, Young have been very up and down throughout the season.
It's shown in their last two games, a loss to Kangaroos before a six-point win over Albury last week.
Cornish wants to see the side bring the right attitude into the clash.
"We've just been a bit flat and need to keep each other accountable," he said.
"We didn't train too well and didn't warm up real well. He didn't really turn up on the day and while it was good to get a win it was pretty scrappy.
"We all need to start keeping each other accountable and have a real chat about what we want to get out of the season.
He's also looking to improve his own performance.
Cornish has played a number of roles this season to cover some injury issues but really wants to lead from the front with an important last month before finals.
"There's a lot of things we need to do," Cornish said.
"I need to fix up my own game .... I think I need to pull my finger out.
"We need to fix up our right side defence and add some more X Factor on our left attack."
However there is some more positive news on the return of Jayke Hogan.
Hogan suffered a knee injury in their win over Junee on June 4.
After avoiding surgery, the key forward is making good progress.
"He's recovering quicker than they expected," Cornish said.
"I'm not surprised at all as he's an absolute perfectionist when it comes to rehab and things like that.
"It's good and he was even running at training."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.