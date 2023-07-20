The Daily Advertiser
Nelson Foley has re-signed at MCUE for a further two years and will be the sole senior coach for the 2024-25 seasons

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Nelson Foley will be the Goannas sole senior coach over the 2024-25 seasons after re-signing for a further two years at MCUE. Picture by Les Smith
Nelson Foley will coach Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes for the next two seasons.

