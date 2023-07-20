Nelson Foley will coach Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes for the next two seasons.
After co-coaching alongside Jeremy Rowe this year, Foley will take the reins on his own for the 2024-25 seasons.
It brings to an end a five-year tenure at the Goannas for Rowe who has enjoyed a successful period albeit without a first grade premiership.
MCUE president Geoff Seymour was delighted to have re-signed Foley and was looking forward to seeing what he could achieve as a playing senior coach over the next two seasons.
"We are pleased to announce the signing of Nelson Foley not only as a player for the next two seasons but also as our senior coach," Seymour said.
"Nelson has come to our club and excelled in the role of co-coach alongside Rowey this year and having a playing coach of his calibre is something we are really excited about.
"Along with this we welcome Nelson's partner Alanah and we are so pleased they have relocated from Canberra and made Wagga their home."
Seymour also wanted to thank Rowe for his contribution over the past five seasons which also included guiding the club through a couple of difficult seasons over the Covid period.
"Jeremy has dedicated the past five years of his life to improving football on and off the field at Mangoplah and for that we are truly thankful," he said.
"He has put 200 per cent into our club and we really are the lucky ones to have had a coach of his calibre share and inject his game knowledge with our players over the years.
"We wish Rowey and his partner Jess all the best for their future endeavours."
Foley said that he has thoroughly enjoyed the co-coaching position this year and was looking forward to taking on the sole role over the next two seasons.
"Yeah I'm very excited," Foley said.
"It was always sort of on the cards when I signed at the start of this year to be co-coach alongside Rowey.
"Although right now we are not in the position that we wanted to be with the wins on the board, I've absolutely loved every minute and learnt so much from being alongside Rowey this year.
"I feel ready to step up into the sole coaching role and I reckon I've had as good an apprenticeship you could ask for."
It was roughly 12 months ago when Foley first played for the Goannas and he admitted that Rowe has played a pivotal part in his development as a leader and a person over the past year.
"It's hard to even compare where I'm at now to where I was when I walked in," he said.
"Even looking back to this time last year and I'd just come back from overseas and probably was at a point I didn't think I was ever going to actually play footy again.
"It was so far off my radar and I was so unsure where I wanted to go with my life.
"A few things fell a few ways and I ended up in the lap of Rowey and obviously from a footy perspective I've grown and learnt more than I could ever hope for.
"But also as a person and as a man I feel from what I've been able to learn and grow under him it's just been more than I could ever ask for."
Foley and partner Alanah made the move to Wagga over the off-season so he could take on the co-coaching role and he said that he is grateful for how the Goannas have welcomed the couple.
"It's a fantastic club and that was the first thing that I noticed when I walked in as a travelling player last year," he said.
"Just how welcoming everyone was and how much they generally wanted to know you and wanted you to succeed as part of the club and the community.
"That goes not only for myself but also for my partner Alanah who obviously moved down here with me and they would've had a hard time dragging her out of the club if I didn't re-sign this year.
"She absolutely loves it and the way the community looks after both her and I is just second to none."
Although still heavily focused on the Goannas' prospects in 2023, Foley said that he was excited to work with some of the younger players at the club over the next few years who are currently excelling in the under 17.5's competition.
"I think we've got a really great core group of people and players around the club," he said.
"One thing I'm particularly excited about is working with the group of under 17's that are coming up at the moment.
"Nathon Irvin is coaching them and doing an absolutely incredible job and I think they are sitting at top of the ladder.
"For me as a young coach it's so exciting to have so many young, enthusiastic and really talented kids around and they are going to be the future of the club.
"I'm just excited to work with and grow them."
