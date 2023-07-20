Police are seeking help from the public in identifying and locating people who can help investigations in several shoplifting incidents across the Riverina.
A picture of a man seen walking out of a supermarket in central Wagga was released by the city's Riverina Police District on Thursday morning.
It was published after officers responded to reports of a stealing at the Gurwood Street business around 6.50pm on June 17.
"As inquiries continue, police would like to speak with a man who may be able to assist with their investigation," police said.
The man in described as Caucasian in appearance, standing around 180cm tall with a medium build and short hair.
In the image released by police - which appears to have been captured on security cameras - the man was wearing a dark hooded jumper, black cap with white writing, blue pants with reflective panels around the knee and upper ankles.
Anyone with information relating to the incident or the man's identity can call Wagga Police on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote E92321110.
Murrumbidgee Police District investigators have also released a string of photos of people they are keen to speak to in relation to shoplifting investigations.
Images of two women seen entering and browsing the aisles of Griffith's Chemist Warehouse on Yambil Street on the morning of July 8 have been published by police.
The CCTV pictures depict two women walking in from the street frontage entrance.
Anyone with information about their identity or the stealing investigation can quote E77065309 when calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Griffith police station on 6969 4299.
They are also seeking information from the public about the identity of a man who might be able help them in a similar incident in a Griffith Woolworths on the evening of July 14.
"Police believe the man can assist with an alleged stealing investigation at a business in Griffith around 7.30pm," they said.
"Police are investigating the incident and have released CCTV of the man who they believe may be able to assist with inquiries."
Anyone with information relating to the incident can quote E95132968 when contacting police.
