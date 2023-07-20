After a disappointing draw with Tumut last weekend, Tolland is hoping for redemption as they travel to Cootamundra on Saturday night.
Coach Daniel Okot said last weekend's draw was a shock, and one the team needs to learn from.
Scoring all three of their goals in the first half, he said complacency crept into the side and they were rightly punished for it.
"I think it'll be a pretty good bounce back we went into the game knowing that Tumut would raise intensity and expect to surprise us like they did in the first game," Okot said.
"In the first half we actually scored all our goals, so we looked very dominant, I think we got very complacent in the second half and Tumut showed they were there to play."
Okot said the side took Tuesday night's training session as an opportunity to reset ahead of this weekend's away game.
He believes mindset will be their maker or breaker.
"Everybody's reset and we're going into the next game with a better mentality, and we'll try not to be complacent at all even if we're dominating," he said.
"It felt like we lost after the game, I've never been part of a game where we were so dominant in the first half and then collapsed in the second so it's quite shocking and disappointing, we had a long chat at training and everybody agreed we could have done better, so we're going into the next game with a better attitude overall."
Okot said the team will not underestimate their opponents, who have not won a game yet this season.
Saying there's nothing scarier than a side with nothing to lose, he's anticipating Cootamundra will step up their game.
Playing on enemy territory, he's also expecting a strong home crowd for the Strikers, which his side will have to contend with.
Around the league no one is in Wagga this Sunday, with Tumut, Leeton United, and Young all hosting their opponents.
Cootamundra v Tolland at O'Connor Park.
Tumut v South Wagga at Bull Paddock.
Leeton United v Wagga United at MIA Sports Field.
Young v Lake Albert at Hall Brothers Oval.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
