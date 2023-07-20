Up to 40 Junee rail workers will be affected by work stoppages at Qube sites across the country.
The Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RBTU) says workers for logistics company Qube are being locked out of their jobs for taking low level industrial action.
The standoff comes after year long negotiations on a new enterprise bargaining agreement dissolved, leading to threats of industrial action, however a spokesperson for the logistics company said they hadn't locked workers out.
"Having rejected Qube's generous wage offer, including an immediate 7 per cent wage increase back paid to April, the RTBU have decided to impose significant work bans and stoppages on Qube's NSW rail operations," they said.
"While this is regrettable, as an integrated logistics provider, Qube has the ability to flexibly redirect resources and to leverage our capabilities across the supply chain to deliver responsible freight and transport solutions for our customers.
"As a result, we do not anticipate significant operational impacts for the majority of our customers as a consequence of the RTBU's actions."
The union is also fighting a wage theft claim against Qube in Federal Court, claiming "systemic underpayment" has robbed employees of tens of thousands of dollars each year.
RBTU NSW locomotive division secretary Farren Campbell said Qube workers have been refusing to complete certain tasks - a form of protected industrial action - and the company had told participating workers they would not be allowed to work at all.
"We are taking protected industrial action, but the types of actions we were taking were quite low - we'd call them partial work bans," Mr Campbell said.
"What Qube have done - which they're entitled to do - is tell our members they will not accept any duties from members who are taking part in partial work bans.
"So our members taking part in those bans have the sense they've been locked out."
But Qube's spokesperson said they'd already made workers a generous offer, and would like to resolve the dispute amicably.
"Qube's most recent wage offer of 7 per cent, 5 per cent, 5 per cent, over three years would have seen NSW EA train drivers paid more than 30 per cent above the applicable award," they said.
"Qube remains committed to proceeding to a vote on the proposed 2023 EBA with our employees at the earliest opportunity and we urge the RTBU to return to the bargaining table."
Mr Campbell said Qube had walked away from a deal negotiated by Fair Work, and the deal on the table was no longer acceptable.
He said the company's actions were "disgraceful".
"To take this stance against workers who are simply demanding the rail company commit to provide basic wages and conditions, which includes a commitment to stop the current practice of chronic underpayment and wage theft, is a low act from a major rail company," he said.
"We're hopeful common-sense will soon prevail and Qube will let its workforce get back to doing what they do best - moving our goods across the country.
"It's a low act from a company that has form when it comes to treating its workers appallingly."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
