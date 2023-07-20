Eyres pleased with new club experience

After sweeping through the B Grade competition with North Wagga last season, Olivia Eyres was after a change of scenery and a message from Charles Sturt University was all it took.
Best on court in her under 17s premiership, winner of the B Grade league best and fairest, the 18-year-old was making her mark on the Farrer League competition.
"Holly messaged me and my mum last year and said we'd really love to have you at CSU, have a think about, come trial with us, and see how you go," Eyres said.
"At first I was like no, I don't really want to, and mum said to just go to trials and give it a go, so I trialled at both North Wagga and CSU and then, it just felt good at CSU, I didn't really know anyone there so I thought I may as well meet some new people."
It's been a decision with no regrets for the shooter, who said it was a seamless transition into the team for the 2023 season.
The squad looks almost entirely different from other years, and with plenty of new faces she said it was easy to fit in.
"Everyone's so friendly it's honestly so good, I was very nervous but everyone is so friendly and it's like I've been there for years," she said.
Winning their first consecutive games this past fortnight, Eyres said morale has been high within the side.
Pleased with how the side is progressing she said there's an understanding they'll have growing pains.
Watching them better adjust to each other on the court Eyres said it feels like the penny has finally dropped.
"The wins have definitely boosted our confidence a little bit which I think is what we needed, especially after going through some tough losses against North Wagga and Temora," she said.
"Hopefully we can win again this weekend against The Rock, we've kind of tried to focus on all the good aspects that we've been doing.
"At our quarter breaks, Holly says this good thing and she's like 'okay, now we're back to zero', like we haven't won anything and we haven't lost anything, you just have to try and win this quarter, and I think it just makes you work a little bit harder because it's like the game hasn't even started yet."
Celebrating their Ladies Day this Saturday, Eyres is anticipating a strong performance from her side.
"I think it's going to make us want to celebrate even harder, so we have to win," she said.
Across the league North Wagga host Barellan at McPherson Oval, East Wagga-Kooringal hit the road to Coleambally, Temora welcome Marrar to Nixon Park, and CSU play The Rock-Yerong Creek at home.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
