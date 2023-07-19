A Riverina family awoke to the horror sounds of their smoke alarm ringing loudly in the early hours of Thursday morning as a fire tore through their home.
Emergency services were called to a house on Church Street in Hay, at about 1am on Thursday following reports of a fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area Inspector Matt Hunter said upon arrival firefighters found the home engulfed in fire.
"Crews responded to reports of a fire in the roof of a home and upon arrival they found the roof completely involved in fire," he said.
"A family, including two adults and children, managed to evacuate the home safely due to their smoke alarms alerting them.
"Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Deniliquin along with RFS crews also assisted, but despite their best efforts the house was completely destroyed."
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics also responded to the scene where the occupants of the home were assessed, but none of them needed to be taken to hospital.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
