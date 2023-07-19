Driver dies in two-truck crash on Hume Highway

A section of the Hume Highway was closed for almost 14 hours on Thursday as crash investigators pieced together the moments leading up to a horrific collision that claimed a truck driver's life.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the highway north of Tarcutta about 4.40am and arrived to find two trucks had collided.
Police said the driver of one truck died at the scene. He has not been formally identified.
The male driver of the second truck was taken to Wagga Base Hospital as a precaution and for mandatory testing.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the surviving driver had already removed himself from his truck when paramedics arrived and was not seriously injured.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina zone commander Stewart Alexander said firefighters responded to the incident and worked alongside NSW Rural Fire Service crews to clean up a large fuel spill.
Superintendent Alexander said FRNSW operations at the scene wrapped up about 11am.
The crash, which happened on approach to the Sturt Highway exit, closed the highway's northbound lanes until well into the afternoon as officers from the NSW Police Crash Investigation Unit examined the scene and the wreckages were cleared.
Northbound traffic was diverted via Tumbarumba Road to Alfredtown, then onto the Sturt Highway to rejoin the Hume north of Tarcutta.
All northbound lanes of the highway reopened about 6.20pm.
Investigators have urged anyone with dashcam vision or information about the crash to come forward.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
