Driver dies in two-truck crash on Hume, highway remains closed

A man has died in a two-truck crash on the Hume Highway north of Tarcutta.
Emergency services were called to the highway about 4.40am on Thursday following reports of a crash.
On arrival, officers from the Riverina Police District found two trucks had collided.
Police said the driver of one truck died at the scene.
He has not been formally identified.
The male driver of the second truck was taken to Wagga Base Hospital as a precaution and for mandatory testing.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said upon arrival paramedics tended to the man who had already exited the vehicle.
He was not seriously injured, the spokesperson said.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina zone commander Stewart Alexander said firefighters responded to the scene along with NSW Rural Fire Service crews, paramedics and police.
"We were alerted to a heavy vehicle crash between two B-doubles," Superintendent Alexander said.
"One crew remains on scene cleaning up a large fuel spill."
The highway has been closed northbound north of Tarcutta, approaching the Sturt Highway.
Northbound traffic is being diverted via Tumbarumba Road to Alfredtown, then onto the Sturt Highway to rejoin the Hume Highway north of Tarcutta.
The diversion is suitable for all vehicles up to and including B-doubles.
The Transport Management Centre said there is no forecast for when the road will reopen and motorists should allow extra travel time or avoid the area.
A crime scene has been established, with the Crash Investigation Unit investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, anyone with dash-cam vision or further information is urged to come forward.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
