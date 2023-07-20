There have been teething problems and learning opportunities, as with anything new, but incoming Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Olivia Jolliffe couldn't be happier with her decision to take on the A grade coaching role this season.
Entering the club for the first time at the beginning of the year, Jolliffe said she felt welcomed and supported from the get go by her players, the club, and the community.
Sitting fifth on the Riverina League ladder with just five games to play, she's been pleased with the development of her side each week and the way they've come together since she first arrived.
"I'm loving it," Jolliffe said.
"I think it's definitely a different experience than I have had previously in coaching roles in the past, but new coaching roles at any club always present challenges and and new ways of doing things.
"The club has been super receptive and supportive with a couple of changes that I'm bringing to the netball, and the format of how we run things, which is exciting because I think that they're a club that's looking to grow and looking to progress and be a real standout in terms of how they structure themselves moving forward, so I'm excited to see what will come of it in the next three to five years."
Refreshed to be in a club that's open to change and new ideas, Jolliffe has enjoyed the year so far and is hoping to continue to see the standard raise across the netball program.
Improvement for her is not just game day results though, but the implementation of what she calls a semi-professional environment.
"I can focus on my role specifically being player development and wanting to set standards of training and standards on gamedays, and a communication standard, just the basics towards having that semi-professional feel to netball," she said.
"I think that that same expectation is around the football club, so I'm trying to transition that expectation into the netball side of things as well."
With a mixture of players in her side both older and younger than herself, and players that have a range of netball experiences, Jolliffe said the group has been very receptive to her as a coach.
Listening to her and actively engaging in learning as well as playing, she's been blown away with the respect the side has shown towards her as an incoming coach.
"They're all a bit quirky and better in their own unique ways, but together we all get along really well, both on the court and off the court," she said.
"We have a lot of fun at training, we have a lot of laughs and the girls are very ready and willing to learn.
"It's been a bit of, as a coach, an adjustment because I'm so used to coaching skills that many have from other coaches teaching them at different levels, so when you bring something new to a training or a system or a strategy, the players question and challenge it, whereas this group is so ready to learn and sort of wait for the end of every sentence to then talk about it.
"Sometimes I think I spend more time talking than we do actually doing it but it's just a group that is so ready and willing to learn that I don't get that feeling of I'm teaching these guys something they already know."
With Wagga Tigers on their schedule for this weekend, Jolliffe said she knows it will be an important game for them.
Sitting in fourth and fifth, Collingullie are currently two wins behind the Tigers.
Working with some of the Tigers girls previously during her time in Albury, Jolliffe said she's anticipating a fun, high intensity game.
"I think it will be a real test to see where we're at, how we've developed this season as a playing group," she said.
"We're trying to set a standard of expectation amongst one another going into this game of taking responsibility for our actions and attitudes, and our demeanour, and, and bringing that to the court on Saturday.
"So we're excited to play quality netball against the quality team, with some entertaining plays here and there, hopefully some intercepts and some goals from far out."
Meanwhile around the league, Turvey Park have their work cut out for them as they welcome a charging Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes to Maher Oval.
Narrandera welcome Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to the indoor courts, and Griffith will look to get a game back up their sleeves against Coolamon.
An important game for the Swans, they'll be hoping to get a game back on the Hoppers, who currently sit one ahead of them on the ladder.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
