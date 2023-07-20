COOLAMON Sport and Recreation Club's two major golf events of the year turned out to be a one-act family affair.
Father and son combination Mick and Mitch O'Brien have always been keen golfers but they achieved a rare feat on their home course last month.
Mitch took out the A grade prize at Coolamon's annual tournament in June, while Mick took out B grade.
They then backed it up at the club championship, taking out the A and B grade double.
Mitch has only recently returned to golf and showed his prowess, taking the A grade title by 34 shots.
It showed up Mick's effort, where he took out B grade by a comfortable eight-shot margin.
The O'Brien double act was a special moment for both father and son.
"I suppose it has been accomplished before, I'm not real sure, but for a father and son to do it two weekends in a row, especially the club championships, it was pretty special," Mick said.
"It was a big weekend actually, my brother was part of the Rules Club number three pennant side that won the state championships as well."
Mitch now plays off plus one and fired scores of 72, 72, 77 and 74 on the sandgreen course to take out the coveted A grade title.
Mick said Mitch's strong start lit the fuse for him.
"When I first played in the championships, I was just going to play, but when it looked like he was going to win it, it just gave me a little bit more motivation in myself to get out there and win it," he said.
The wins continued a strong family association with the Coolamon club championships with Mick's wife, and Mitch's mother, Gail, also being a previous winner.
Mitch, a winner of the NSW Sandgreen Championships as both a junior and senior, and Mick will now head to Lockhart this weekend for their tournament.
"Hopefully we can keep the form going," Mick said.
