Young coaches proving to be great role models for Shooting Stars

Taking a chance on some young coaches is paying dividends for Shooting Stars' under 10 net-set-go players, as Molly Stephen and Stephanie Shaw step into their first coaching role.
Well experienced players for their young ages, the pair were recently part of Wagga Netball Association's State Title winning under 15s team.
Tina de Jong's daughter Kiandra plays in the team and has thoroughly enjoyed the year with her new coaches.
"They're very serious about their netball and are doing a great job," de Jong said.
"They've been playing together and training together for a few years since indoor, they're coming together well as a team and can read each other a lot more."
Not only are the coaches experienced junior players, but both are badged umpires and have been ensuring their players get a complete understanding of the rules.
"They're starting to enforce the rules a bit more, so they're learning a lot more about the rules, and the rings have gone up in height too," de Jong said.
"They're all going quite well at shooting considering the rings have just been raised this year, we keep saying take your time and they get a fair few in.
"They're enjoying being tested as well as having a few wins."
Not only are the players skills improving, but de Jong said she believes the players have helped the young coaches also
"I think coaching helps the girls with their umpiring skills too, it also shows the younger girls that umpiring is something they could enjoy too, so it's very good training for everyone," she said.
With hopes the young coaches may inspire the next generation of players to look beyond the court, de Jong said the club is building a lasting legacy for itself.
"Our girls are really enjoying Molly and Steph coaching, and they're getting really good at it, so I think it's nice to have a role model for them to see that they might have that role in the future, and so the younger girls might start getting more involved in the club in different ways," she said.
"They know now that they can think seriously about doing representative netball if you want, or you can just enjoy it as with the team, teaching them to have fun with it and not take it too seriously as well."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
