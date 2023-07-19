Have you ever taken time out from your busy schedule and stopped to marvel at bird tunes in the tree tops?
Well, talented Wagga guitarist, composer and associate director of the Wagga Conservatorium of Music Harold Gretton has just released his first solo album with a label - titled In Flight - and it takes that theme to new heights.
An accomplished musician, Mr Gretton's album is a compilation of a variety of guitar pieces spanning the past 300 years and even features two of his very own creations.
Mr Gretton wrote a multi-movement piece Flock for his teacher while overseas in Europe.
"I wanted to write a piece for my former teacher... and one of his greatest achievements is supporting young Australian composers, so I wanted to write a piece that sounded Australian," he said.
"I'd never done that before, so I wrote this piece about one of the things I missed about Australia - the bird life. Each of the movements is based on an Australian bird, and they are, interestingly, all birds that you find in the Riverina."
These include the rainbow lorikeet, currawong, magpie, galah and superb fairy wren.
"While you'd never see a flock of that particular combination, it's still a group of birds, so I called the piece Flock," Mr Gretton said.
The other piece, Inarticulate Music, he wrote in the old Wagga Conservatorium of Music at the CSU South Campus shortly after moving to the city about five years ago.
"I was just practicing [there] shortly after midnight and I entered a certain frame of mind and the piece just appeared," Mr Gretton said.
He said the piece needs no introduction and simply speaks for itself.
"It's pure sound," he said.
"I was sitting in the creaky old CSU South Campus building, surrounded by the flatness and the space of the Riverina, and this is the piece that resulted from that."
Mr Gretton said that piece has a very strong connection to his work at the conservatorium.
"For me, starting at the conservatorium was a new beginning, and this piece is also quite different to anything else I'd written to that point," Mr Gretton said.
But the album also features many other recordings, and Mr Gretton said his favourite would have to be an old French dance, Passacaille, written by 18th century composer Sylvius Leopold Weiss.
Mr Gretton said the album has also taken some time to see the light of day, as it was recorded before the pandemic.
"I recorded it in a gothic church that was about a thousand years old just outside of London with sound engineer John Taylor," he said.
"All of the sound was captured by a pair of microphones in a very beautiful acoustic."
Mr Gretton said rather than adding reverb, the sound engineer's approach is to capture the "nature reverb" from the surrounding venue.
"The sound of that venue is what you'll hear on the album, so it's quite a unique product," he said.
The 20-track album also features colourful watercolour artwork by Canberra artist Penny Deacon.
For more information about the album visit australianmusiccentre.com.au/product/in-flight-classical-guitar.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
