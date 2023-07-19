Bourke confident for strong Creed Shield campaign

Taking on a new role for his side, Kildare Catholic College captain Ashton Bourke is confident they'll be strong competitors in this year's Creed Cup.
Playing in last year's winning team, Bourke has stepped into the captaincy during his last year at school.
The Wagga City Wanderers under 23s goal keeper will fill a new role for Kildare though, understanding he'll play in the midfield instead.
"Playing in a different position is a bit strange but I think I have enough knowledge to go out there and do a good job," Bourke said.
"I feel like it's always exciting to play in different positions, especially when you're a goal keeper, stuck in goals most of the time, last year I played centre back and we gelled really well."
Bourke said the competition for the Shield is always heated and he's expecting no different this year.
Starting their campaign against The Riverina Anglican College on Monday, July 24, Bourke expects they're in for a tough first game.
With no time to ease into the competition, he knows his side will have to come out firing.
"I feel like we've got it in us to get some wins, get a good performance out there regardless," he said.
"We've always been that team that has a bit of fight in us, we'll play to the last whistle and with the right attitude, so I think that sets us apart."
Stepping into the captaincy for the first time, he said it was an exciting role to hold and he's hopeful to lead the team to another victory.
"It's very exciting to lead a team, especially one that I think could go on and win it back to back," he said.
"I think we're pretty good, we've got a few very strong players so I'm pretty confident we'll get a few wins in.
"We're missing some pretty important year 12s from last year, but I still have confidence."
The Creed Shield competition kicks off on Monday, July 24, with Kildare Catholic College playing The Riverina Anglican College in pool A and Wagga High playing Mount Austin High in pool B.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
