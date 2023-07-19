The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Bourke confident for strong Creed Shield campaign

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
July 19 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashton Bourke believes Kildare Catholic College's Creed Shield team has the strength needed to win this year.
Ashton Bourke believes Kildare Catholic College's Creed Shield team has the strength needed to win this year.

Taking on a new role for his side, Kildare Catholic College captain Ashton Bourke is confident they'll be strong competitors in this year's Creed Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.