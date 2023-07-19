The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Murrumbidgee Turf Club have launched Players and Ponies Charity Day for the 2023 spring carnival

MM
By Matt Malone
July 19 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurrajong Charity Race Day was well supported again last year but will not go ahead in October. Picture by Les Smith
Kurrajong Charity Race Day was well supported again last year but will not go ahead in October. Picture by Les Smith

Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) have launched a brand new charity race day they hope can fill the void of the annual Kurrajong event this spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.