Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) have launched a brand new charity race day they hope can fill the void of the annual Kurrajong event this spring.
MTC will hold the all new 'Players and Ponies Charity Day' on Saturday October 14 after Kurrajong decided not to hold their annual race day this year.
The annual Kurrajong charity race day is one of MTC's biggest and most popular events of the year, always attracting thousands, but will go into recess for 2023.
In a bid not to lose momentum in the heart of the spring carnival, MTC have introduced a new charity race meeting framed around the region's sporting clubs.
"The Murrumbidgee Turf Club has always enjoyed hosting the Kurrajong Charity Race Day and whilst disappointed the day won't be going ahead, we understand Kurrajong's reasons for not progressing with this year's event," MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario said.
Presented with the challenge of trying to fill the void, MTC has come up with a new charity concept, involving the six major winter sporting codes.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Rugby league, Australian rules, netball, soccer, rugby union and hockey will choose charities that are then supported at the new Players and Ponies Charity Day.
Race goers will select one of the six charities when purchasing a ticket that will see half of the $20 admission price donated towards that particular organisation.
"It presented what I consider an opportunity to host a charity race day of a different kind and what we've come up with, because it's Everest Day in Sydney, which is the biggest race day in Australia, we seen it as the perfect opportunity to host a charity race day based around sports," Ferrario explained.
"The reason being it is after the winter sports are finished and for the most part, it's before the summer sports have started.
"What we're hoping to achieve is get people from the sporting clubs to take the opportunity while they're not involved in a sporting day to come out and enjoy themselves at a race day."
As part of the festivities, MTC plan to find the fastest male and female in winter sport with a foot race, while they have plans for a tipping competition amongst codes or clubs as part of other giveaways on the day.
The MTC will also offer an opportunity for each code to raise money for their charity by selling a sponsorship to naming rights of a race on the day.
There will also be an after party with live band.
"Once we were made aware that Kurrajong wouldn't be having their charity day in 2023, the MTC believed that there was an opportunity to conduct another charity day, given that it's being held on Everest day, arguably Australia's biggest race day," Ferrario said.
"Management here at the MTC have for some time been contemplating a way to get all the sporting clubs involved at a race day that didn't impede their own sport and the running of their own club.
"We wanted to make sure that the race day remained community focused, we wanted to get all the sporting clubs involved in a celebration of the year that was and to have the charity focus because each and every sporting club has been affected by illness or misfortune in some way and everybody loves to contribute to charities.
"On the day itself, we want to make it a day of fun and celebration and we want people to dress up but not so much formally, we want them to come up and dress up in a fun sense, that can be fancy dress, dressed up as their favourite sporting identity or if they choose to can come along in their club colours and represent their club.
"The goal here is to raise as much money as possible for charity and differing charities, whilst ensuring the opportunity presents for players, committee and volunteers to come along and have a day out at the races that they may not otherwise be able to come along to because they're involved in sport."
The MTC plans to release hospitality packages via their website soon but enquiries can be made by phone in the meantime.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.