A rescue helicopter was called in and two inmates taken to hospital after an altercation at the Junee Correctional Centre on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers were called to the correctional facility in Junee about 1pm on Tuesday following reports of an assault.
Officers were told a number of inmates were involved in an altercation before corrective services staff intervened, police said.
Two inmates - aged 28 and 32 - were injured.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Both men were taken to hospital for treatment.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said upon arrival paramedics treated the younger man for injuries to his back.
An ambulance rescue helicopter was dispatched from Canberra and landed at Laurie Daley Oval in Junee at about 1.50pm, where its crew met with paramedics.
The spokesperson said it was then decided the man would be taken to Wagga Base Hospital via road ambulance.
A second inmate, a man in his 30s, sustained an injury to his shoulder and was also taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A spokesperson for the jail's operator, the GEO Group Australia, confirmed there was an altercation between "two groups of inmates" at the Junee Correctional Centre.
"As a precaution, and in line with standard operating procedures, two inmates with minor injuries were to be further assessed at Wagga Base Hospital," they said.
"The centre has returned to normal operations, with no injuries to staff.
"The staff members involved have been commended on their quick and safe resolution of the incident."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.