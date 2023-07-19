The Daily Advertiser
Junee Correctional Centre inmates taken to hospital after altercation, assault

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 20 2023 - 8:59am, first published July 19 2023 - 5:50pm
A rescue helicopter lands at Junee's Laurie Daley Oval on Wednesday afternoon following an incident at the nearby jail involving two inmates. Picture by Madeline Begley
A rescue helicopter was called in and two inmates taken to hospital after an altercation at the Junee Correctional Centre on Wednesday.

