Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson looks likely to make a timely return to face Collingullie-Glenfield Park

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 19 2023 - 5:00pm
Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson is set to return for his side's massive clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson is set to make a timely return ahead of his side's massive clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park this Saturday.

