Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson is set to make a timely return ahead of his side's massive clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park this Saturday.
Stephenson has been sidelined since round eight after re-straining his hamstring and the Tigers have gone through patches of both good and bad football during his absence.
He confirmed that if he got through training on Thursday night he'd be right to go and was looking forward to returning to the field against the Demons on Saturday.
"It'll be good just getting back to playing footy again," Stephenson said.
"It's obviously something that I miss and the older I get and the less time I have, the more you start to appreciate it.
"It will just be good to play with all the boys again and go and enjoy that aspect of footy."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The race to qualify for finals this season is set to go down to the wire and Stephenson knew the importance this game could have on the Tigers' post-season chances.
"It's massive," he said.
"It's probably a game that potentially defines our season so we have just got to stick to what's worked for us when we've played some good footy throughout the year.
"With that hopefully the results will follow."
The Demons have won their last four straight and enter the clash after claiming an impressive 24-point win on the road against Coolamon.
Stephenson was aware that getting the four points was going to be no easy task and that the Tigers would have to bring their best if they were to get the job done at Crossroads Oval.
"Yeah it's a big task," he said.
"They've obviously played some really good footy on the weekend just gone and been in some pretty good form.
"It was a really hard game last time we played them so we probably don't expect anything other than that again."
A key reason for the Demons' resurgence has been the recent strong form of forward duo Sam Stening and Jayden Klemke.
Stephenson wasn't entirely sure who would play on the pair but was in the belief it would be a team effort to nullify their influence.
"There will probably be a number of guys that can roll through on those blokes," he said.
"Obviously they are in some really good touch at the moment and they've been pretty good players for a period of time now.
"It will probably be a number of blokes and up to the collective as well to try and limit their influence."
Both sides are pretty evenly matched across the park which should make for a pretty interesting contest on Saturday.
With not much separating the two sides, Stephenson predicted that the on-ball contest would prove to be pivotal.
"I think it's going to be a real ding dong battle in the midfield," he said.
"They've got some real quality on-ballers that probably give them a bit of a different look.
"Each of their on-ballers has got a different element of their game which makes them a really good player, but that's the same thing with our on-ball brigade as well.
"I think clearances are going to be a pretty key factor in deciding the result of the game."
Stephenson isn't the only potential return for the Tigers with Kobe Priest also in the frame to face the Demons.
"He's just had a bit of a sore spot which probably hindered his training a little bit last week leading into the Leeton game," Stephenson said.
"For us making sure our list is healthy is key, so he had the week off and pending he gets through training he's a chance to come back in."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.