Cochrane hopes World Cup can inspire school team ahead of shield

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 19 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 1:50pm
Tamara Cochrane believes despite a new-look team, Wagga High will put on a strong showing during this year's Shipard Shield competition.
With a new look team and not a lot of experience on the park, Wagga High School soccer captain Tamara Cochrane is hopeful the start of the Women's World Cup will fuel her side to success in this years Shipard Shield competition.

