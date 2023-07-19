With a new look team and not a lot of experience on the park, Wagga High School soccer captain Tamara Cochrane is hopeful the start of the Women's World Cup will fuel her side to success in this years Shipard Shield competition.
Named after Tumut-born Matilda Sally Shipard, the shield is Wagga's premier schoolgirls soccer competition.
Cochrane said she's expecting her players to all watch the Matildas opening World Cup game on Thursday ahead of round one on Monday.
"They better all be watching the World Cup," Cochrane said.
"I think it's helped get a few more girls interested in giving soccer a go, and trying something new."
Hoping some pre-tournament viewing may assist their new players get a better understanding of the game, Cochrane said the side looks very different to last year's team who went back-to-back.
The side has lost a lot of talent through both graduations and players moving to Canberra to pursue the sport at a higher level.
"We're hoping to go back-to-back-to-back, but our team this year is a lot different, we barely have any soccer players," she said.
"We have got a couple of players though, so we're hoping to do well, we're trying to spread the players across the field."
Cochrane believes less than 50 per cent of her side now plays soccer outside of the school team.
She's not concerned about their ability to impact the game though, confident the new players will step up as needed.
"I think the girls who don't play on a weekend will do alright, once they get their confidence up they'll be good, but as long as we have fun it'll be good," she said.
"We've got more younger people than older people this year, it'll be good for them to stay in the team for a few years.
"We've got a lot of pace, and we do have some skill, we're excited and I can't wait to start to be honest."
A year 11 student, Cochrane will co-captain alongside Elvein Ibrahim.
The duo both play in Canberra, with Cochrane lacing up for Canberra United Academy in the Women's National Premier League and Ibrahim for the Wagga City Wanderers in the State League Women's.
With plenty of high level experience between them, Chochrane believes they can bring some much needed guidance to the side, keeping voices up across the park to ensure new players know what they're doing.
Round one of the Shipard Shield kicks off on Monday, July 24 with Wagga High playing Kooringal High in the opening game before Mater Dei and Kildare Catholic Colleges take the field.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
