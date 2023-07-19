After a slow start to their season North Wagga's under 13's side is starting to play some pretty competitive football.
The Saints went down in their first four games this season but have now won two from their last four and coach Daniel Honeysett has been pretty pleased with how the year has gone so far.
"It's not been too bad," Honeysett said.
"At the start of the year we had a bit of a slow start but I think the boys have started to put in a lot more effort.
"Due to not having numbers and kids being sick it's been a bit hard, but we're getting there.
"A few extra commitments for a few of the boys has also seen us short every week but now we are getting everyone back and on the track it's been pretty good."
Honeysett said that he's proud of the effort shown from his side despite the challenges facing them and noticed a lift in performance over the last month and a bit.
"I can't fault them one bit," he said.
"They have been turning up for the last month to six weeks and given it their all, we've gone down a few times but the effort is there and that's all I can ask from them."
Turvey Park were a bit too strong for the Saints on Sunday winning 6.6 (42) to 3.1 (19) however they will look to bounce back with a victory this weekend.
The Saints host East Wagga-Kooringal on Sunday and Honeysett believes his side could get the job done after narrowly going down to the Hawks earlier this season.
"We will have all the boys on deck so hopefully there's no one sick," he said.
"I reckon we can get them at home this week and I think the boys lift a bit more when we are on the home turf.
"Hopefully we can get over the line."
In an effort to cover for short numbers, Honeysett has called on a couple of under 11's players to step up from time to time.
He admitted that they've been excellent when making the step up and have been amongst his side's best players on a weekly basis.
"I give them a wrap every week as they come up and do their job," he said.
"I think every week one of the under 11's has taken home an award and they come up and really shine.
"I think they come up and give our boys a bit of a push."
Max Mottram has been outstanding for the Saints so far this season in what is just his second year playing Australian Rules.
Honeysett said that Mottram has been magnificent and has taken to the sport extremely well.
"He's had a blinder," he said.
"He come over last year and I think it was his first year of AFL and he hasn't looked back.
"He's been outstanding and probably been our most consistent and he's starting to make all the rep teams so he's picked it up pretty quickly.
"He's flying and I'm super proud of Maxy."
Mottram hasn't been the only strong performer this season for the Saints with Honeysett also noting the efforts of Mason Carey and Harrison Bushell.
Turvey Park proved a bit too strong for the Saints across the other two football grades with Turvey Park Red claiming a 16.13 (109) to 2.5 (17) win in the under 15's while in the under 11's the Bulldogs prevailed 8.13 (61) to 1.1 (7).
