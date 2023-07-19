After a narrow loss in last year's grand final, North Wagga's under 12 netball team are out to make their mark on the competition.
Returning strong this season the girls have worked their way back up the ladder to second position after this weekend's one-goal loss to reigning premiers Turvey Park.
Coached by year nine student Ava Chobdzynski, the side has enjoyed having a young head leading them, with team manager Kylie Connolly saying Chobdzynski has done a fantastic job with the group.
"Ava is doing a great job with the girls, she's really positive and encouraging for them which is great to see," Connolly said.
"She's a representative player herself and has played there for years, so she's passing on that experience that she's had over the years to the girls which is really good.
"I coached the girls for the last three years and I thought it was time to step aside and give one of the younger girls an opportunity to do that because you want to see those girls come through that have been taught by pretty experienced coaches in their representative teams."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
The side has been playing together for the past four years, with players remaining consistent across the age groups.
Connolly said they've been developing well year on year they've become a strong side that can read each other well across the court.
"They've been together for so many years, as a lot of the teams have in the netball, you tend to get into a team and stick with it, which is why there's such a good competition between a lot of the clubs," she said.
"There are some very competitive little girls on this team which is great, they play fairly and they play with great sportsmanship and they're always the best friends at the end of the game, but on the court it's each for their own."
Getting deeper into their junior careers, strategic play continues to become a more important part of their game.
There's no getting away with a sneaky replay or step now, with umpires officiating the game more with each week.
"Last season you were still seeing a couple of footwork calls, a couple of holding the balls and they'll still get the odd one of those now, but they've really reigned in all those necessity skills," Connolly said.
"The passing has got sharper, their footwork definitely got a lot better, and now they're reading the play, which is really great to see, it's not just passing and hoping for the best, they're working out their plays and how to get the best out of their netball goals.
"It's from this age you start to implement those plays and work out what's going to work with each different team they come up against."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.