After a somewhat slow start to the season, reigning Stewart Fraser Medallist Sam Stening has roared into the lead after a dominant past month.
The Collingullie-Glenfield Park key forward kicked eight goals in the Demons' massive round one win over Narrandera however then only managed to kick seven majors in their next six games.
The lull saw Stening exit round eight with only 15 goals to his name while then medal leader Brad Ashcroft (Turvey Park) was nearing 30.
However, hauls of five, seven, 10 and six in the past month now see Stening back on top of the leaderboard with only five rounds to play.
It's a dramatic turn of fortune and Stening even admitted he didn't see it eventuating.
"No probably not," Stening said.
"I think it's probably come off the back of a few positional changes and I've been moved to play a bit deeper out of full forward.
"Then with blokes like Jayden Klemke and Steve Jolliffe down there it makes it a lot easier when they are delivering the ball to you."
Stening has kicked nearly half of the Demons' goals in that four-game stretch and said that he feels like he is back to playing his best footy again.
"The confidence is back," he said.
"But I haven't changed a whole heap and I don't really know what's happened to be honest.
"I've gone about it the same way and things have sort of changed for me which is good and it's changed for the team as well because we've been winning a few games."
The Demons have won their last four which now sees them sitting just one win outside the top five.
It's a remarkable comeback from the Demons who just a few weeks ago had a record of 2-5 and were sitting in a lowly seventh position on the Riverina League ladder.
After a grand final appearance in 2022, Stening admitted it was a bit strange to find themselves in such a position nearing the halfway point of the season.
"I don't think anyone expected to be there," he said.
"We were probably a little bit complacent coming into the season but the last few weeks we've sort of clicked and got a few players back which always helps.
"We just seem to be playing with more confidence."
The Demons' resurgence may have caught many by surprise however Stening stated he always had belief they would come good once a few things fell in their favour.
"We just needed a few little things to click and a few players to get back," he said.
"I always thought we'd get back, probably not go this well but I knew we'd play a lot better than what we did in the first half of the year.
"But yeah it's been really pleasing."
Brothers Jayden and Matt Klemke returning in recent weeks has been a massive factor in the Demons' resurgence but Stening said rising confidence has also played a major part.
"They are both quality players," he said.
"Just coming out of full forward leading to those guys kicking to me has helped me and it's helped a lot of other players in the team.
"But it might not be just them as each week everyone has gained a bit more confidence and everyone has taken on the game a bit more.
"We are playing a bit more like we did last year."
The Demons host Wagga Tigers this weekend at Crossroads Oval and Stening knows they are in for a tough challenge on Saturday.
"They are a really good side," he said.
"They outplayed us earlier in the year at their home ground and they've got some really good players."
