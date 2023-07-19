The Daily Advertiser
Collingullie-Glenfield Park forward Sam Stening now leads the standings with 43 goals

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 19 2023 - 1:30pm
Sam Stening has kicked 28 goals in his last four appearances to lead the standings with five rounds to go. Picture by Les Smith
Sam Stening has kicked 28 goals in his last four appearances to lead the standings with five rounds to go. Picture by Les Smith

After a somewhat slow start to the season, reigning Stewart Fraser Medallist Sam Stening has roared into the lead after a dominant past month.

