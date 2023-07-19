The union representing workers at Corowa's Rivalea piggery will meet with JBS officials later in July to discuss the future of its casual workforce.
Australasian Meat Industry Employers Union will raise its concerns about the potential loss of jobs for casuals.
A spokesperson for Rivalea told The Border Mail on Friday, July 14 that 15 casual employees would have reduced hours due to current market conditions and lower throughput, but there's fears it could be more and positions may be replaced by foreign workers.
In other news
"The company has also assured us that there should be no changes until we have the opportunity to have discussions and hopefully resolve this matter."
A Rivalea spokesperson previously said many of the affected employees would be offered alternative work within the company.
"No Corowa employee has been advised they will be terminated," the spokesperson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.